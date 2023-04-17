Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Katie Porter blames sexism when pressed on 'The View' about staff mistreatment allegations

Lots of so-called 'bad bosses' are women and people of color, Porter claims

Hanna Panreck
By Hanna Panreck | Fox News
close
Rep. Kaite Porter pressed on domestic abuse, staff mistreatment allegations during 'The View' Video

Rep. Kaite Porter pressed on domestic abuse, staff mistreatment allegations during 'The View'

Democratic Rep. Katie Porter was pressed by the hosts of "The View" on domestic abuse allegations and staff mistreatment allegations against her. 

Rep. Katie Porter, D-Calif., blamed sexism when pressed by "The View" hosts on staff mistreatment allegations against her during an interview on Monday, saying "bad boss" reputations were often attributed to women or people of color.

Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked about the "toxic workplace" allegations. 

An ex-staffer for the California Democrat alleged that the congresswoman made rude and racist comments to staff and said that she "ridiculed people for reporting sexual harassment."

Sasha Georgiades, a Navy veteran and former Wounded Warrior fellow for Porter, also alleged that she heard the progressive congresswoman use racial slurs when talking to staff. Porter also faced scrutiny after leaked text messages showed her berating Georgiades for catching the coronavirus.

KATIE PORTER ALLEGATIONS OF RACIST RHETORIC AND DOMESTIC ABUSE IGNORED BY MOST MEDIA AS SHE LAUNCHES SENATE BID

"I’m incredibly proud of my staff, the book is actually dedicated to my staff and my volunteers. And I say this in the book and in the dedication and it's true, I may stand in front of them, but they are the ones that are leading the way for every viral moment you see, for every whiteboard that I get the word spelled correctly and I know what I’m talking about, there’s a ton of amazing people behind me and helping me and I’m so grateful for them," Porter responded. 

Rep. Katie Porter was pressed by "The View" hosts about domestic abuse and staff mistreatment allegations against her. 

Rep. Katie Porter was pressed by "The View" hosts about domestic abuse and staff mistreatment allegations against her.  (Screenshot/ABC/TheView)

She added that "lots of the so-called bad bosses" are women and "disproportionately people of color."

"I’m proud of my staff, I'm proud of the relationship we built, I'm proud to have them as my team moving forward," she said. 

Porter was also pressed on her ex-husband's allegations of domestic abuse.

"In 2013 you requested and were granted an emergency protective order against your then-husband, who you say physically abused you. Your ex-husband has made his own allegations saying you abused him, but nevertheless, that you abused him physically and verbally during your marriage freight is any of that true? And what do you think this is really about?" co-host Sunny Hostin asked. 

Porter, who is running for Dianne Feinstein's California Senate seat, said that when people are survivors of domestic violence, "people try to silence them." 

KATIE PORTER BERATED IRVINE MAYOR IN TEXTS: ‘LECTURE ME’ ON ‘PROFESSIONALISM’ AND ‘SEE WHAT HAPPENS’

According to divorce documents received by Fox News Digital, Porter and her ex-husband, Matt Hoffman, both filed domestic violence restraining orders against each other after an April 2013 altercation at the home they shared while legally separated.

"So what I would say is that my kids and I and I think my ex-husband would all like to move on from this. All of these discussions are very, very hard on my children. I talk about in the book, that having to rebut this politically is maybe the only political decision I’ve ever had to make. The only, not to vote, not a campaign contribution, I have lived my values," she responded. 

After Hostin said she was "surprised" it comes up politically, Porter criticized conservative media outlets for asking questions about the allegations. 

"It only comes up in these contexts where people are trying to tear down a strong, outspoken woman," she added.

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) speaks to supporters, volunteers, and staff at an election night watch party at the Hilton Orange County Hotel on November 8, 2022 in Costa Mesa, California.

Rep. Katie Porter (D-CA) speaks to supporters, volunteers, and staff at an election night watch party at the Hilton Orange County Hotel on November 8, 2022 in Costa Mesa, California. (Apu Gomes/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News's Huston Keene contributed to this report.

Hanna Panreck is an associate editor at Fox News.