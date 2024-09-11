Expand / Collapse search
Kathy Griffin claims that Trump will target comedians in second term: ‘Going to pick us off, one-by-one’

The comedian added, 'I’m not kidding and I’m not being paranoid'

By Kendall Tietz Fox News
Published
Kathy Griffin Says President Trump Using Angel Families for Propaganda Video

Kathy Griffin Says President Trump Using Angel Families for Propaganda

Kathy Griffin believes former President Donald Trump would "pick" comedians off "one-by-one" if he was elected to a second term in the White House. 

The comedian said she fears "a list" of personal targets, including comedians, that Trump would target while in office, according to an interview she gave Entertainment Weekly. 

"He’s going to pick us off, one-by-one, like bowling pins, and I’m not kidding and I’m not being paranoid," she said. 

Griffin's interview was given ahead of the upcoming part of her "My Life on the PTSD-List" tour, titled after the trauma she said she experienced following a federal investigation into the infamous 2017 photo of herself holding a bloodied mask styled to look like then-President Trump. In April 2023, Griffin announced she had been diagnosed with an "extreme case" of "complex PTSD," or post-traumatic stress disorder.

Griffin faced backlash over the photo, which showed her holding a fake severed, bloodied head made to resemble former President Donald Trump, and eventually faced a Secret Service investigation for conspiracy to murder the then-president.

Kathy Griffin

Kathy Griffin. (Getty Images)

Griffin claimed that the Department of Justice came close to arresting her for 
"conspiracy to assassinate the president of the United States," Entertainment Weekly reported.

"Nobody posts that Trump photo more than Trumpers. They all want to send me to Guantanamo Bay," she previously said, later adding, "After the Trump thing, everyone turned on me left, right and center. It wasn't just Trumpers." 

Griffin said she "permanently" lost one-third of her fanbase over the infamous "beheaded Trump" photo. 

"I’m a D-lister, he’s not going to get to me on day one, but he’ll get to me, trust me," she said of Trump. "He’s got a list. I’ve known this guy for 25 years, maybe 30. He’s so petty that he lives for this. He doesn’t want to be president or do any president-ing."

"If he gets re-elected, he’ll go after Jimmy Kimmel, he’ll go after Jon Stewart, all the name ones, but he’ll go after Rosie O’Donnell. That’s all he’s going to do all day," she added. "He’ll have press conferences about it. He’s so much crazier than he was the first go-round."

Fox News' Taylor Penley contributed to this report. 

Kendall Tietz is a writer with Fox News Digital. 