Kathy Barnette: I was not with the Proud Boys on January 6

Pennsylvania GOP Senate candidate Kathy Barnette fired back against criticism of going to a January 6 rally to support former President Trump on " Special Report ."

KATHY BARNETTE: Well, first of all, allow me to correct you. I was not with the Proud Boys. I was out there because I wanted to hear what the president had to say. I was also out there because, I'm sure your listeners will understand, the first five rights in the First Amendment—freedom of speech, freedom of religion, freedom to petition your government with grievances and freedom to assemble, as well as... freedom of the press and so, as a law-abiding American citizen, I had every right to go to a rally in support of my president.

That is what I was doing there. We had a wonderful time. We prayed, we listened to what the president had to say. We hung out... we walked and sang songs and then we got on our bus and left and came back home and so, that is the beginning and the end of that.

…

I have no idea. I have no idea who these people are that I was walking with, who were outside of my friends and family who joined me, and yet the media is smearing my name and sowing seeds of disinformation in order to suppress my vote and steal this election from me. I worked very hard to be who I am and to be where I am right now.

…

I said, I sang. I prayed. I listened to my president and walked and then got on the bus and came home.