Karl Rove: It looks like Hunter Biden sought immunity as a 'get out of jail free card'

KARL ROVE: This is the absolute worst outcome for the Biden White House . The plea deal, which you know, they've been sort of suggesting that this is going to bring it all to a conclusion, is blown up. It's going to make... more people look at it and say that was a special deal cut for the son of the president of the United States, and particularly the overreach of his attorneys asking for broad immunity on future potential charges is going to be a sticking point as well....I can't imagine a scenario that is worse for President Biden than what happened today in Wilmington.

I've long felt that it was impossible to believe that he was not aware that his son was on the board of Burisma . After all, at the moment that his son is appointed to the Burisma board, Joe Biden is in charge of the Obama White House effort to encourage the Ukrainians to clamp down on corruption and one of the most corrupt companies in Ukraine was Burisma.

it's mind-boggling. Look, you give immunity in return for generally for assistance. So the grant of immunity would normally be tied to cooperation in going after a bigger fish, so to speak. And instead, it looks like, you know, that was a get out of jail free card for anything that he might have done or might do for some period of time. I thought it was extraordinary when Hunter Biden's attorney said that. And actually, I'm not surprised that the judge had a problem with it. Think about that. Give me a free pass on anything that you may not have been able to pin on me so far, but that you may find out about me in the months ahead.

There's no impartial arbiter of this, except the good judgment of the American people and that ain't going to be a good judge for that for the Biden family.

