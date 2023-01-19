Karine Jean-Pierre’s patience with reporters compared to Job of the Bible

Democrat National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison defended White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre by comparing her to a biblical figure Thursday on Twitter.

"@KJP46 is an amazing talent with the patience of Joab [sic]. Unlike the previous administration that stopped having briefings, Karine steps into the arena daily, armed with the truth & fueled by the President’s commitment to deliver for the American people. Keep pushing my friend!" Harrison tweeted.

Harrison misspelled "Job" in his tweet, and subsequently corrected his error.

"Yes … I meant Job. Excuse me… they are going to send me in for more Bible study now," he tweeted.

BIDEN CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS: WHITE HOUSE REFUSES TO SAY IF IT WILL COOPERATE WITH HOUSE OVERSIGHT INQUIRIES

Job is a Biblical figure from the Old Testament who endured severe trials and tribulations but did not betray God and was blessed for it.

Despite Harrison's praise of Jean-Pierre's patience, she has gotten into spats with several reporters recently regarding President Biden's handling of classified documents.

The press secretary has dodged reporters' questions, repeatedly referring them to the Department of Justice while claiming to have been forthcoming.

PRESS SEC BLASTED FOR CLAIMING TO BE 'FORTHCOMING' ON BIDEN CLASSIFIED DOCS: 'A LIAR OF THE FIRST ORDER'

Jean-Pierre most recently came under fire for mistakenly referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as the president. She also came under criticism in recent months for saying the White House will keep a close eye on Twitter, engaging in a heated exchange with a reporter who asked Dr. Anthony Fauci about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, and claiming that the border is secure despite record illegal crossings.