Karine Jean-Pierre’s patience with reporters compared to Job of the Bible

DNC Chair Jaime Harrison praised the White House press secretary as 'armed with the truth'

Joe Silverstein
By Joe Silverstein | Fox News
Karine Jean-Pierre mistakenly refers to Kamala Harris as ‘the president’ Video

Karine Jean-Pierre mistakenly refers to Kamala Harris as ‘the president’

Vice President Kamala Harris will headline the White House’s commemoration of the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade on Sunday

Democrat National Committee Chairman Jaime Harrison defended White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre by comparing her to a biblical figure Thursday on Twitter. 

"@KJP46 is an amazing talent with the patience of Joab [sic]. Unlike the previous administration that stopped having briefings, Karine steps into the arena daily, armed with the truth & fueled by the President’s commitment to deliver for the American people. Keep pushing my friend!" Harrison tweeted.

Harrison misspelled "Job" in his tweet, and subsequently corrected his error.

"Yes … I meant Job. Excuse me… they are going to send me in for more Bible study now," he tweeted.

BIDEN CLASSIFIED DOCUMENTS: WHITE HOUSE REFUSES TO SAY IF IT WILL COOPERATE WITH HOUSE OVERSIGHT INQUIRIES

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced tough questions about President Biden's mishandling of classified documents at the press briefing on Jan. 11, 2023.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre faced tough questions about President Biden's mishandling of classified documents at the press briefing on Jan. 11, 2023. (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

Job is a Biblical figure from the Old Testament who endured severe trials and tribulations but did not betray God and was blessed for it. 

U.S. President Joe Biden (R) greets Jaime Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), at the organization's summer meeting at the Gaylord National Resort &amp; Convention Center September 8, 2022 in National Harbor, Maryland. 

U.S. President Joe Biden (R) greets Jaime Harrison, chairman of the Democratic National Committee (DNC), at the organization's summer meeting at the Gaylord National Resort &amp; Convention Center September 8, 2022 in National Harbor, Maryland.  (Alex Wong/Getty Images)

Despite Harrison's praise of Jean-Pierre's patience, she has gotten into spats with several reporters recently regarding President Biden's handling of classified documents. 

The press secretary has dodged reporters' questions, repeatedly referring them to the Department of Justice while claiming to have been forthcoming.

PRESS SEC BLASTED FOR CLAIMING TO BE 'FORTHCOMING' ON BIDEN CLASSIFIED DOCS: 'A LIAR OF THE FIRST ORDER'

Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison and his wife Marie Boyd arrive for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022. 

Democratic National Committee chair Jaime Harrison and his wife Marie Boyd arrive for the State Dinner with President Joe Biden and French President Emmanuel Macron at the White House in Washington, Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022.  (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

Jean-Pierre most recently came under fire for mistakenly referring to Vice President Kamala Harris as the president. She also came under criticism in recent months for saying the White House will keep a close eye on Twitter, engaging in a heated exchange with a reporter who asked Dr. Anthony Fauci about the origins of the COVID-19 pandemic, and claiming that the border is secure despite record illegal crossings.

Joe Silverstein is a production assistant for Fox News Digital. 