Karine Jean-Pierre roasted for calling overturning of Roe v. Wade 'unconstitutional'

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took heat Wednesday after she claimed that the Supreme Court’s reversal of Roe v. Wade was an "unconstitutional action."

"From day one, when the Supreme Court made this extreme decision to take away a constitutional right, it was an unconstitutional action by them," she said.

She then described the right to choose abortion as "a right that was around for almost 50 years," as well as "a right that women had to make a decision on their bodies and how they want to start their families."

Last month President Biden hinted that the court’s decision was unconstitutional during his remarks given on an executive order to protect abortion access in the wake of Roe v. Wade’s reversal. "Let’s be clear about something from the very start, this was not a decision driven by the Constitution," he said, adding that the court’s conservative majority was "playing fast and loose with the facts."

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., press secretary Abigail Marone remarked on what she perceived as the White House press secretary’s incompetence, tweeting "It honestly feels cruel to put her on the podium and make her answer questions each day."

"Come on," tweeted GOP comms guy Matt Whitlock.

The Telegraph contributor Nile Gardiner described the press secretary’s statement as "Truly Orwellian disinformation from the Biden White House."

"Priceless," tweeted Rep. Dan Bishop, R-N.C.

Conservative personality Graham Allen quipped, "A live look at what a degree from a woke university gets you...."

The Heritage Foundation’s John Cooper seemed perplexed by Jean-Pierre’s statement, tweeting, "Karine Jean-Pierre just said the Supreme Court's Dobbs ruling was ‘unconstitutional,’ which is certainly a...unique take."

And conservative commentator Ian Miles Cheong pulled no punches in his critique of Jean-Pierre, writing, "That KJP is a moron isn't a secret. It's on full display."

Jean-Pierre also took a victory lap from the podium over the results from Kansas, where voters soundly rejected an amendment Tuesday that would have banned or sharply curtailed abortion.

"In the wake of Dobbs, the president predicted people would turn out in record numbers to reclaim rights stolen from them," she said.

The Supreme Court Dobbs decision did not eliminate abortion access in the United States, but rather returned the issue to states.