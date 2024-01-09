Karine Jean-Pierre hasn't answered 98% of Biden corruption, scandal allegations: study

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre answered only eight questions total in 2023 about allegations of corruption and other scandals facing President Biden across 75 White House briefings, according to a Media Research Center (MRC) study published Monday.

"Of the 337 scandal-related questions that White House reporters asked, Jean-Pierre provided a definitive answer to just eight of them (2.37 percent)," MRC senior research analyst and media editor Bill D'Agostino found in a recent study. "This figure tracks very closely with our findings from the first half of 2023, in which the Press Secretary answered only six out of 252 questions (2.38 percent)."

The study also revealed that reporters focused the most on Biden's alleged mishandling of classified documents, with Jean-Pierre answering only five out of a total of 220 questions on that topic from reporters, or 2.27%.

"By contrast, the number of questions about Biden family corruption doubled during the same period, from 35 by the end of June to 52 all year," the study pointed out. "Of those 87 questions, only three (3.44 percent) got substantive answers."

Reporters were even less interested in asking questions about the baggie of cocaine found in the West Wing on July 2, sparking an investigation by the Secret Service that was later closed without identifying a suspect. While the White House received "a total of 30 questions about the cocaine across five briefings from July 5 to July 17," Jean-Pierre only gave a "concrete response to a single question," per the MRC.

Jean-Pierre also "generally remained resolute in her refusal to engage with reporters about anything even remotely related to the Biden family’s financial dealings," with at least three exceptions.

Biden has given noticeably fewer interviews to the press than his predecessors.

Despite campaigning on restoring norms in the White House following the Trump years, Biden has granted little access to the press since he took office. Biden held fewer press conferences than every president in recent memory. He granted even fewer interviews.

Back in February, Biden was grilled in a pair of sit-downs with PBS NewsHour's Judy Woodruff and ABC's David Muir about his classified documents scandal. What followed was a string of friendly interviews in the spring with "The Daily Show" guest host (and former Obama aide) Kal Penn, NBC's Al Roker and MSNBC's Joe Scarbourgh.

"This would've never happened with Kayleigh McEnany at the podium," founder and president of the MRC, Brent Bozell, told Fox News Digital in a statement. "The leftist media hacks don't even cover when their own reporters ask Karine tough questions. That's how corrupt the pro-Biden press are."

Jean-Pierre did not respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

