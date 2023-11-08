Expand / Collapse search
Karine Jean-Pierre's claim Biden 'has done everything' to fix border crisis met with mockery: 'Speaks volumes'

One critic asked, 'So basically he is Incompetent?'

Gabriel Hays
Karine Jean-Pierre says President Biden 'has done everything to secure the border

Karine Jean-Pierre says President Biden 'has done everything to secure the border

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said during Wednesday's press briefing that President Biden has 'done everything' to secure the border.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said President Biden has done "everything that he can" to secure the border on Wednesday, which was met with mockery online. 

Jean-Pierre was accused of lying by critics who pointed out Biden could be using executive power to stop the flow of illegal immigration through the U.S. southern border, which recently recorded the highest number of migrants crossings ever in a single month.

During the White House press briefing, Jean-Pierre responded to a question on whether Biden would work with Senate Republicans seeking amendments to the administration's current border policy.

MIGRANT NUMBERS SURGED IN AUGUST AS SOUTHERN BORDER CRISIS RAGES, SETTING NEW RECORD

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre was slammed on Wednesday for claiming that President Biden has done "everything" he can to fix Americas border crisis. (Win McNamee/Getty Images)

"Look, you know, on day one, the president put forward a comprehensive immigration plan –legislation – for Congress to take a serious look at and to work with him on getting that done," she said. "We have a broken immigration system. It’s been broken for decades now."

Jean-Pierre continued, "And the president has done everything that he can on his own to try to figure out how do we deal with what’s going on at the border."

Later on in her answer, Jean-Pierre claimed that if Republican lawmakers critical of Biden’s immigration plan were "truly, truly serious," they would work with the president on securing the border. 

DHS TO OFFER WORK PERMITS, DEPORTATION PROTECTION TO OVER 470,000 VENEZUELANS AMID NEW BORDER SURGE

Eagles Pass Texas migrants

Asylum seekers wait to be processed by U.S. Border Patrol agents after crossing the Rio Grande from Mexico into the United States on September 30, 2023 in Eagle Pass, Texas.  (John Moore/Getty Images)

Critics responded to Jean-Pierre’s answers with mockery or by accusing the White House of lying. 

National Review contributor Pradheep Shanker asked, "So basically he is Incompetent?"

GOP Rapid Response director Jake Schneider added to the press secretary’s sentence that the president has done "everything" to figure out what’s going at the border, stating, "…except securing it."

Hot Air associate editor Karen Townsend gave a curt reply, stating, "Speaks volumes."

Physician and conservative X user Brian Tyson remarked, "More lies from the White House," with Pinocchio style emojis.

The Missouri GOP account shared a sarcastic response, stating, "Hear that guys... he's done everything..."

The White House press secretary's office did not immediately respond for further comment.

Biden admin slammed for 'dangerous and reckless' foreign policy, border stance: 'All this ties together' Video

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 