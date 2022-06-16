Kamala Harris announces launch of White House ‘task force’ to stop online ‘gendered disinformation,’ abuse

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Vice President Kamala Harris announced the launch of a "Task Force to Address Online Harassment and Abuse" Thursday at the White House.

Harris praised the task force in her remarks as a means for societal progress, saying, "No one should have to endure abuse just because they are attempting to participate in society."

A memo on the task force released by the White House condemned "gendered disinformation" and proclaimed the administration will be "developing programs and policies to address online harassment, abuse, and disinformation campaigns targeting women and LGBTQI+ individuals who are public and political figures, government and civic leaders, activists, and journalists in the United States and globally."

The memo suggested that online "harassment" has devastating costs for democracy itself by "undermining [people’s] ability to exercise their human rights and participate in democracy, governance, and civic life."

It went on to claim, "Online abuse and harassment, which aim to preclude women from political decision-making about their own lives and communities, undermine the functioning of democracy."

The Director of the White House Gender Policy Council and the Assistant to the President for National Security Affairs will lead the "interagency effort to address online harassment and abuse, specifically focused on technology-facilitated gender-based violence, and to develop concrete recommendations to improve prevention, response, and protection efforts through programs and policies in the United States and globally."

Although Harris mentioned concern about white supremacy online and privacy protection for abortions in her remarks, neither she nor the memo mentioned far-left Antifa groups doxxing politicians or other dangerous leftist activity online.

Former Congresswoman Nan Hayworth called out the task force’s blind spot by appearing to sarcastically praise the institution on Twitter: "Excellent. Happy to invite Ms. Harris and her task force to read the comments from leftist trolls on my timeline."

Media Research Center founder and CEO Brent Bozell skewered the Biden administration in a tweet, warning: "Nothing good can come out of the White House Gender Policy Council, especially when they collude with Big Tech."

Some responded by directly drawing comparisons between the task force and the Disinformation Governance Board.

"There is a new ‘disinformation’ task force. This one will be led by @KamalaHarris," The Young Americans for Liberty Twitter account lamented in a tweet. "The biggest purveyor of ‘disinformation’ is the U.S. government. They certainly aren't qualified to police it."

Conservative commentator Matt Whitlock made a similar observation, "Wow - the Kamala Harris Online Policy Task Force sounds SUSPICIOUSLY like the DHS disinformation board."