Kamala Harris says Trump should've been able 'to multitask' with impeachment, COVID-19 response

Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif., dismissed the idea that President Trump's coronavirus response was hindered due to Congress pushing impeachment.

"I think it's just another example of shifting blame," she told "The View" on Wednesday. "The president of the United States should have the ability to multitask."

She was asked specifically about Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Ky., who said the government's attention was "diverted" because of impeachment.

“It came up while we were tied down in the impeachment trial. And I think it diverted the attention of the government because everything every day was all about impeachment,” he said.

Harris added on Wednesday that Trump wasn't acting as a president should during pandemics.

"And when we are talking about a public health crisis, the president of the United States should be able to immediately turn on the mechanisms that should be available where he is actually paying attention to his various responsibilities from the day he took office," she said.

"But instead, we have in Donald Trump and his administration, an administration that shut down a division of the federal government that had the responsibility for concerning itself with pandemics."

Harris went on to attack the Trump administration's ongoing challenge to the Affordable Care Act in the judicial system.

"The guy doesn't understand his job," she told "The View" co-hosts. Harris also knocked Trump for promoting hydroxychloroquine, arguing that people with lupus and other health problems were unable to access the medication because Trump pushed it publicly.

"He's got to stop," she said. "We don't want a drug pusher for president."