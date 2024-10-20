Kamala Harris reveals how she hopes to be remembered in 50 years

MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton asked Vice President Kamala Harris what she expects her legacy to be in 50 years.

Harris sat down for an exclusive interview on "PoliticsNation" Sunday, which happened to fall on the same day as her 60th birthday.

"Today is your birthday, and we all reflect on our birthdays, what our life would mean. You called me on my birthday. Thanks again. What do you want, 50 years from now, history to say about Kamala Harris?" Sharpton asked.

"I hope that, and I really do work that...my life will have proven to have been a life that is about fighting for the people. Fighting for the dignity of people. Work that is – work that has impacted and uplifts the people – all people. I do hope that is what history will say," Harris said.

"Some little girl or little boy is gonna be talking about you like you talked about Ms. Shirley Chisholm," Sharpton commented, comparing Harris to the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Congress.

During a campaign stop at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania the same day, former President Trump took questions from a press pool when one mentioned it was the vice president’s birthday.

"It’s Kamala’s birthday?" Trump replied. "She’s 60 years old? Yes, I would say, 'Happy Birthday, Kamala.'"

"She’s turning 60? I think I’ll get her some flowers. Maybe I’ll get her some fries… give her some McDonald’s fries," he added. "Happy Birthday, Kamala. Happy Birthday."

Trump even sent his best wishes to Harris on Truth Social on Sunday.

"Kamala, Happy 60th Birthday!" he wrote.

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.