Kamala Harris reveals how she hopes to be remembered in 50 years

Former President Trump wished Harris a happy birthday as well

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Kamala Harris on what she hopes her legacy will look like in 50 years

MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton asked Vice President Kamala Harris on how she believes shell be seen in 50 years while reflecting on her 60th birthday Sunday.

Harris sat down for an exclusive interview on "PoliticsNation" Sunday, which happened to fall on the same day as her 60th birthday.

"Today is your birthday, and we all reflect on our birthdays, what our life would mean. You called me on my birthday. Thanks again. What do you want, 50 years from now, history to say about Kamala Harris?" Sharpton asked.

Kamala Harris on MSNBCs "Politics Nation"

Vice President Kamala Harris sat down for an interview with MSNBC host Rev. Al Sharpton Sunday. (MSNBC screenshot)

"I hope that, and I really do work that...my life will have proven to have been a life that is about fighting for the people. Fighting for the dignity of people. Work that is – work that has impacted and uplifts the people – all people. I do hope that is what history will say," Harris said.

"Some little girl or little boy is gonna be talking about you like you talked about Ms. Shirley Chisholm," Sharpton commented, comparing Harris to the first Black woman elected to the U.S. Congress.

During a campaign stop at a McDonald’s in Pennsylvania the same day, former President Trump took questions from a press pool when one mentioned it was the vice president’s birthday.

Al Sharpton and Kamala Harris

Rev. Al Sharpton compared Harris to former congresswoman Shirley Chisholm. (MSNBC screenshot)

"It’s Kamala’s birthday?" Trump replied. "She’s 60 years old? Yes, I would say, 'Happy Birthday, Kamala.'"

"She’s turning 60? I think I’ll get her some flowers. Maybe I’ll get her some fries… give her some McDonald’s fries," he added. "Happy Birthday, Kamala. Happy Birthday."

Trump even sent his best wishes to Harris on Truth Social on Sunday.

Donald Trump with McDonalds staff

Former President Trump wished Harris a happy birthday while stopping by a Pennsylvania McDonald's on Sunday. (Brooke Singman)

"Kamala, Happy 60th Birthday!" he wrote.

Fox News' Greg Wehner contributed to this report.

Lindsay Kornick is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to lindsay.kornick@fox.com and on Twitter: @lmkornick.