Kamala Harris keeps list of reporters who don't ' fully understand her:' report

The VP 'particularly doesn't like the word cautious, and aides look out for synonyms too'

By Yael Halon | Fox News
Vice President Kamala Harris reportedly keeps a list of journalists and media members who she feels "don't fully understand her."

A profile of Harris published in The Atlantic claims that the vice president and her staff keep track of journalists, "political players and reporters whom she thinks don’t fully understand her or appreciate her life experience."

Chelsea Janes, a Washington Post reporter who covered the 2020 election reportedly made the top of Harris' naughty list after a 2019 incident at Howard University during the presidential campaign. 

Janes, who was covering Harris at the time, tweeted, "Members of her Howard sorority are in the room, and screeched when she mentioned her time there. Did not expect to hear screeches here."

Social media users observed that Harris was a member of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority, a black Greek organization and that the "screeching"-- as Janes called it -- was the group’s trademark "skee-wee" chant.

Jane's comment was later addressed during a segment on ABC’s "The View" where they questioned whether the Stanford and Yale graduate was the right reporter for the beat. 

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks Tuesday, April 20, 2021, at the White House in Washington, after former Minneapolis police Officer Derek Chauvin was convicted of murder and manslaughter in the death of George Floyd. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

While Janes publicly apologized for the confusion, Harris, it appears, still holds a grudge against the WaPo reporter, and refers to the incident "often," according to the Atlantic report.

Harris has long been criticized for her standoffish approach toward the media and members of the press. 

"She particularly doesn't like the word cautious, and aides look out for synonyms too. Careful, guarded, and hesitant don't go over well,"  the Atlantic report reads.

"But she continues to retreat behind talking points and platitudes in public, and declines many interview requests and opportunities to speak for herself (including for this article)."

The Atlantic reporter went further, alleging that at times, Harris "comes off as so uninteresting that television producers have started to wonder whether spending thousands of dollars to send people on trips with her is worthwhile, given how little usable material they get out of it."

