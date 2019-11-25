K.T. McFarland on Mueller probe: 'It's absolutely terrifying when they decide that they want to get somebody'

Former Deputy National Security Adviser K.T. McFarland appeared Monday on "The Story with Martha MacCallum," where she commented on former national security advisers Michael Flynn and John Bolton and gave an update on where she's been since she left the Trump administration.

McFarland, who served a four-month stint under Flynn, said she was caught up in former Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigation after leaving the administration in May 2017, calling the experience "terrifying."

"It's absolutely terrifying when they decide that they want to get somebody," McFarland said. "So after that and after I was cleared by them, I just disappeared. I needed to make sense of what was going on, not just for me personally, but for the country."

McFarland, who worked closely with Flynn, weighed on his legal battles and his involvement in the Russia investigation. Flynn is due to be sentenced next month for lying to the FBI about his contacts with the then-Russian ambassador to the U.S., Sergey Kislyak.

"Something happened and I'm not quite sure what, even though I know him, I work very closely with him. But something happened," McFarland said. "Either the intelligence community decided they wanted to get rid of him because he was going to reform the intelligence community and they were afraid of that or because...he was a weak link."

"But I think Mike Flynn may have been the initial weak link and they thought they could go after him," McFarland said, regarding the effort to attack Trump.

The former Trump administration official also weighed in on Bolton, calling him a "neocon" and wrong when it comes to "forever wars."

"He's somebody who believed in the Iraq and Afghanistan war. And I think he he feels that once you get rid of Donald Trump, the country goes back to that kind of a Republican Party," McFarland said. "And I think he's wrong. I think the country has changed. I think we're sick of the forever wars. And the Trump actually has tapped into something."

McFarland dismissed Bolton as a potential "spoiler" or someone who can take down Trump, adding she doesn't think "there's anything there to bring him down over."