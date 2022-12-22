Justice Department prepping indictment against ex-ABC News producer James Gordon Meek: report

The Department of Justice is reportedly preparing an indictment regarding now-former ABC News investigative reporter James Gordon Meek, who abruptly resigned from the Disney-owned network following an FBI raid of his Arlington, Virginia, home.

In October, Rolling Stone’s Tatiana Siegel revealed that the raid was "among the first — and quite possibly, the first — to be carried out on a journalist by the Biden administration." At the time, ABC News told Rolling Stone that Meek "resigned very abruptly and hasn’t worked for us for months," and staffers were clueless about what happened to their former colleague.

Siegel elaborated in a follow-up report this week, citing multiple sources familiar with the matter who said "the FBI had been tracking Meek for suspected criminal activity unrelated to his work as a journalist" long before the raid.

"Additionally, new details have emerged surrounding the matter. Rolling Stone has learned that the FBI seized nearly a dozen electronic devices belonging to the Emmy-winning investigative journalist during the predawn raid of his Arlington, Virginia, home, after which Meek abruptly resigned from ABC via email," Siegel wrote.

The veteran media reporter noted that the FBI "previously confirmed that the agency had been ‘conducting court-authorized law-enforcement activity’ on the morning of April 27 at Meek’s address."

The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

The mysterious ABC News producer's attorney told Rolling Stone that he "cannot comment on any pending investigations, but any decisions that need to be made right now are entirely within the government’s discretion."

"The Department of Justice is said to be taking extra precautions given Meek’s status as a journalist. The investigation, details of which are not publicly available, is moving at a deliberate pace that is typical for a high-profile subject, sources say. Complicating matters, the FBI allegedly found classified information on Meek’s laptop following the seizure, multiple sources say. The alleged possession of classified material would remain a separate matter, two of those sources add, and would likely not result in criminal charges," Siegel reported.

Meek regularly worked on sensitive stories while working as a national-security investigative producer for ABC News.

ABC News did not immediately respond to a request for comment by Fox News Digital.

Siegel previously reported that ABC’s sister company Hulu stopped an Emmy campaign that was attempting to put a spotlight on "3212 Un-Redacted," a documentary based on Meek’s reporting, once he "apparently went AWOL," and Simon & Schuster stopped using Meek’s credentials to promote a book he worked on. Lt. Col. Scott Mann, a retired Green Beret who worked on the book with Meek, told Rolling Stone he honored Meek’s request to withdraw from the project.

"He contacted me in the spring, and was really distraught, and told me that he had some serious personal issues going on and that he needed to withdraw from the project," Mann told Siegel.

Meek has not tweeted since April 27, the day the raid occurred.

The report comes as ABC News is in the midst of a public relations nightmare after "GMA3: What You Need To Know" co-host T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach were benched as the network investigates an extramarital affair between them.