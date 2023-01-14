Justice Department 'playing politics' with Trump forced AG Garland's hand in Biden docs, Andy McCarthy says

In a tumultuous week for the Biden administration, Attorney General Merrick Garland chose a special counsel to investigate classified documents found in various locations with ties to President Biden, including the garage at his Wilmington home.

On "Cavuto Live" Saturday, Fox News contributor Andy McCarthy argued the Biden administration's "political" moves against the former Trump administration "forced" Garland's response to Biden's classified documents.

JIM JORDAN LAUNCHES FIRST INVESTIGATION AS JUDICIARY CHAIR INTO BIDEN CLASSIFIED DOCS SCANDAL

ANDY MCCARTHY: I think the first one was really a political decision by Merrick Garland. And as Chairman Coleman just said, it kind of forced his hand on the second one, which is what happens when you play politics. There's really no good reason for the Biden Justice Department to have a special counsel to investigate former President Trump. The conflict of interest that's inherent in the special counsel's situation is when the Justice Department has to investigate its own administration and in particular its own president. But obviously, what happened here is Garland and probably Biden expected that Trump was going to be charged in connection with the Mar a Lago documents, and they wanted to distance themselves from that decision or at least project the illusion that they would distance from it. And that was the purpose of having that special counsel. And of course, because they did that, the next domino is if you have an investigation of Biden and you have these explosive revelations, he really didn't have any choice at that point.