Justice Department demands information on anonymous author of 'A Warning'

The Department of Justice demanded information on the anonymous senior Trump administration staffer behind the infamous 2018 "resistance" New York Times op-ed ahead of the mysterious author’s upcoming anti-Trump book.

Fox News confirmed that Justice Department officials asked for details on the anonymous author in a letter to the publisher on Monday, which also indicates the secretive author could be subject to nondisclosure agreements.

ANONYMOUS OFFICIAL BEHIND INFAMOUS NYT OP-ED TO RELEASE BOOK ON TRUMP WHITE HOUSE

The publisher, Hachette Book Group, received the letter from Assistant Attorney General Joseph Hunt but will not comply with the request to reveal any details on the author’s identity.

The book, titled "A Warning," comes roughly a year after the senior official laid out his scathing attack. According to the publisher, the book will be released on Nov. 19 and pick up where the controversial op-ed left off.

"This explosive book offers a shocking, first-hand account of President Trump and his record," the publisher said last month.

Javelin's Matt Latimer and Keith Urbahn, both of whom represented former FBI Director James Comey on his book, are working with the author, whose identity is still unknown to the public.

WH OFFICIAL PENS ANONYMOUS NY TIMES OP-ED CALLING TRUMP 'ANTI-DEMOCRATIC,' 'PETTY AND INEFFECTIVE'

Titled "I Am Part of the Resistance Inside the Trump Administration," the Times op-ed -- which was published Sept. 5, 2018 -- revealed that the author and others in the administration wanted to undermine Trump's agenda. While the author distances themselves from the popular "resistance" movement, they also asserted that thwarting Trump was vital to the health of the nation.

"We believe our first duty is to this country, and the president continues to act in a manner that is detrimental to the health of our republic," the official said in the op-ed.

The op-ed took particular aim at the president's behavior, claiming he was "erratic" and had a fundamental "amorality" that plagued his administration.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"Anyone who works with him knows he is not moored to any discernible first principles that guide his decision making," it read.

Then-White House Press Secretary Sarah Sanders responded by blasting the author's cowardice and calling on them to resign. It's unclear whether the official is still in the administration.