Judy Blume denounces ‘very scary’ book bans, says she's ‘lucky’ to have had ‘two abortions’ before bans

Famous author Judy Blume warned about GOP book bans and abortion bans during an appearance on ABC’s "The View" Friday.

The "Are you there God, It’s Me, Margaret" author blasted the government of her home state of Florida during the broadcast, alleging that it's looking to ban books and keep girls in state schools from "talking about getting their periods."

Blume also mentioned how "lucky" she was to have been able to have two abortions before Roe v. Wade was overturned and modern state abortion bans were being enacted in conservative states.

The author appeared on the program to discuss the new film based on her book "Are You There God? It’s Me Margaret?" and was invited to speak about conservative policies affecting the right to choose.

"The View" co-host Joy Behar prompted a political discussion between Blume and the panel by bringing up her weekly segment, "Joy’s Banned Book Club."

Behar stated, "Judy, every week we highlight books that are banned on this show. We have something called "Joy’s Banned Book Club." You’re in this club, because some of your books have been on the banned book list since the ’80s, primarily because they talk about sex and puberty."

Behar mentioned the banned books, one titled, "Forever…" and the other, "Tiger Eyes." Co-host Sunny Hostin exclaimed, "Those are some of the best books!"

Behar continued, asking the author whether she thought her books being banned seemed like "censorship and fascism."

Blume alluded to contemporary conservative efforts to block explicit LGBTQ content in public schools – which have been characterized by the left as "book bans" – and claimed, "It does now."

She continued, saying, "In the 80s, it was terrible but it was different. Now it’s coming from government." Clearly insinuating that Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., and other GOP lawmakers were promoting this fascism with their policies, she added, "And I happen to live in the great state of Florida."

Several of the ladies expressed their condolences to Blume. She added, "We like to pretend that Key West in not part of Florida, but the truth is, you know, same government."

Blume then alleged, "We have elected legislators who are trying to put through a law that stops elementary school girls from talking about getting their periods. Good luck, right?" Behar chimed in, declaring, "They don’t ban guns, but they ban books."

Co-host Sara Haines added that the policies are "heavy-handed," to which Blume replied, "It’s very scary right now. And I think we all have to speak up."

Haines then asked Blume about a recent documentary on her life, specifically about new revelations she made that she had two abortions during her second marriage.

Blume commented on the abortions, saying she finally opened up about them this late in life "because we’re at risk of losing our right to choose." She said, "And in many states we already have. And, you know, I was very lucky, I was in a terrible second marriage. We had four teenagers between us. I was forty and I knew the marriage wasn’t going to last."

She then declared, "I don’t have to give reasons, because for any reason that a woman decides, this is a right for her. You need to be able to get this."