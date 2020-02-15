Judge Jeanine warns about 2020 Democrats' extreme leftist agenda: 'You need to start worrying'

Voters need to know the risks of the ideas that the Democrats running for president are pushing -- and how their agenda would impact Americans' day-to-day lives, Judge Jeanine Pirro said Saturday night.

"As the Democratic primaries continue, understand that you are looking at the most extreme leftist agenda America has ever witnessed. So you need to start worrying. In fact, you need to be afraid," Pirro said in her opening statement on "Justice with Judge Jeanine."

Democrats' policies and positions show they simply don't care about everyday people, Pirro said.

"These people don't care about you, your safety, civil tranquility, innocent Americans or law and order," she said. "Because if they did, they would support the police, law enforcement, ICE, Border Patrol, the military and all the agencies designed to protect the safety of the American citizenry.

"But no," she added. "These leftists openly defy the law and protect those who are guilty of violating it."

The host also criticized Democrats for not supporting immigration laws, arguing that the party is trying to add illegal immigrants to the voter rolls.

"These political clowns don't care that Americans overwhelmingly support enforcement of the law," Pirro said. "Their goal is power. They get that power when illegals vote -- because they know they lost the vote of law-abiding Americans, the ones that support the Constitution, the foundation of our laws."

Pirro also listed examples of crimes committed by suspects who she said should have been locked away -- except they were able to take advantage of liberal-backed "bail reform" laws.

"The leftists, on the other hand, prefer to subjugate the laws of the land, even if it means sacrificing the rest of us at their altar of political correctness and identity politics," Pirro exclaimed.

Pirro once again noted the importance of paying attention to the actions of the Democratic presidential candidates.

"So the next time you watch for the outcome of a Democrat primary, ask yourselves, 'Would you want a country that reflects the policies of these leftists on a national level -- where the rights of the criminal are sacrosanct and the rights of the victim are simply nonexistent, where victims are ignored and where criminals are coddled as if they're violated and not the violators?" Pirro asked. "If that's what you want, then by all means, vote for the Democrat."