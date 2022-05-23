Expand / Collapse search
Judge Jeanine: Voters are thinking this guy is a 'loser'

'The Five' talks how voters are beginning to view Biden

By Fox News Staff | Fox News
It’s not just us, but now the voters know things are bad under Biden: Judge Jeanine Video

It’s not just us, but now the voters know things are bad under Biden: Judge Jeanine

‘The Five’ discuss how Americans are rating Biden’s presidency and recognizing how poorly things have gone under his leadership.

The Five’ discuss how American's view of Joe Biden is continuing to decline, viewing the president as ‘incompetent’ and ‘not focused’.

JEANINE PIRRO: Look, Greg, we've all known the guy is not with the program. We've known it for a long time. The numbers have been clear as far as we were concerned. But now it appears that it's not just us. The voters know it. The voters know it. The polling shows it. You know, in the beginning, it's like America was like, you know, let's give the guy a chance. We elected him. Let's give him a chance. You know, we're not going to criticize him. But now it's like we're not even in two years. And they're like, this guy's a loser. This guy is incompetent. 57% say the president is distracted. 51% say he's incompetent. 60% say he's not focused. We've got inflation going through the roof. And they want to blame the media. 

We all know the guy is not with the program: Judge Jeanine Video
