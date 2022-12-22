JUDGE JEANINE PIRRO: The woke mob is sending our favorite Christmas hymns to the chopping block

Fox News host Judge Jeanine Pirro questions if anything is considered sacred anymore after an England church changes a well known Christmas carol to be more "inclusive" on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JUDGE JEANINE: Today, our favorite hymns are on the chopping block. The woke mob is coming after Christmas carols and they have their sights set on one of the classics, "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen." The traditional Christmas song features the lyrics "God Rest Ye Merry Gentlemen, let nothing you dismay, remember, Christ our Savior was born on Christmas Day." An important message that represents the entire meaning of Christmas, but this season is a time to celebrate Christ and all that he stands for. But one church in England decided to erase hundreds of years of holiday tradition by rewriting the lyrics to the song.

All Saints with Holy Trinity Church in Britain decided that they needed to make this song more "inclusive." So the church added two new verses to the carol with the first saying, "God rest you also women, who by men have been erased. Through history, ignored and scorned, defiled and displaced." The second reading, "God rest you queer and questioning your anxious hearts be still."

Is nothing sacred anymore? Religious tradition is important. It helps connect generations. So, as you can guess, the church's defiling of a Christmas classic did not sit well with England's most senior Catholic leader, Cardinal Vincent Nicholas.