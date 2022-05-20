Judge Jeanine rips BLM leaders misspending donations

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Judge Jeanine Pirro ripped BLM leaders using donations to lavishly on " The Five ."

JEANINE PIRRO: Do the corporations that gave them money consider themselves extorted? I mean, did they do it for virtue signaling, as Greg just talked about, or did they do it because they felt they didn't want to be boycotted or, you know... It's like the mob coming in and saying... "You want protection? Give us the money."

BLM CO-FOUNDER PATRISSE CULLORS SAYS GROUP FLOODED WITH 'WHITE GUILT MONEY'

…

What's most interesting about this is that the nation's political culture has played a role in the crime that occurred during the pandemic and right after George Floyd's murder, because we know that in Democrat-leaning cities, more African-Americans were killed or were victims of murder than they were in White-leaning Republican cities.

So, at the same time, the crime is going up in the Black communities, you've got this Patrisse Cullors, who's no better than a two-bit scammer that I prosecuted for years, who's out there saying, "I want to take money for Black Lives Matter, you know, you people." Whether she wants to call it White guilt, doesn't matter. She used it to enrich herself, her baby daddy, her brother.

She gave more than five times the money for the Trayvon Martin Foundation to her baby daddy... and I think that these people have to be prosecuted. Forget about the corporations. You know what? They got suckered. They get suckered all the time and I'm disgusted with them, but that's not the big issue. The big issue is that this woman is now complaining that it's being weaponized against her.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

You know what? Let me show you the penal code. That's being weaponized. When they bring the justice system against you for the scamming the way they just did to an activist BLM leader in Boston who faces fraud charges for laundering 2020 donations for personally enriching themselves. This is where we need the hand of justice to come in and start prosecuting these people. It's not your piggy bank and how dare you cause division because you just want to make money for yourself.