Joy Behar: Trump too 'scared of Maxine Waters' to let Fauci testify before House

"The View" co-host Joy Behar said on Wednesday that President Trump wouldn't let Dr. Anthony Fauci, who's helping to lead the government's coronavirus response, testify before the House of Representatives because he was afraid of Rep. Maxine Waters, D-Calif.

"The 'wartime president' is scared of Maxine Waters -- he's just scared of her. She might ask a question of Dr. Fauci that makes [Trump] look bad. And that's what is whole thing is about -- PR and how is it going to play and is his base going to be upset? Nevermind that people are dying, and everybody's scared. It's all about him," she said.

Trump had complained that the House set up an oversight committee made up of Democrats who opposed him.

"They put every Trump hater on the committee — the same old stuff. They frankly want our situation to be unsuccessful, which means death, and our situation's going to be very successful," he said. "The House has put on a committee, an oversight committee, of Maxine Waters and [Rep. Carolyn] Maloney and the same people, and it's just a setup."

He added that Fauci would testify before the GOP-controlled Senate. "But the House, I will tell you, the House should be ashamed of themselves. And frankly, the Democrats should be ashamed, because they don't want us to succeed. They want us to fail so they can win an election," he said.

Behar insisted, however, that Trump was being cowardly. "I called him a malignant narcissist, then I added a bad tactician," she said, referring to her earlier comments. "I would also add coward because he's scared of looking bad. He's scared of the questions," she added before pointing to how Trump criticized female reporters in testy exchanges at his task force press briefings.

"They would just ask a direct question and because he didn't like the question, he would turn on them ... everything is about how good does he look."