Joy Behar: Trump does not have 'empathy' in his genetic makeup

Get all the latest news on coronavirus and more delivered daily to your inbox. Sign up here.

"The View" co-host Joy Behar said on Friday that President Trump was incapable of empathy and suggested his supporters similarly lacked that quality.

Her comments came as the co-hosts were discussing former Vice President Joe Biden's message to the families of those who died from the coronavirus. He made the video address as the U.S. marked 100,000 deaths from the pandemic.

Behar responded by knocking Trump, suggesting that he would rather play golf than do something like that.

TRUMP, BIDEN MARK CORONAVIRUS DEATH TOLL IN DIFFERENT WAYS

"I mean, I know that Trump then tweeted something about the 100,000 dead, but that's only because Joe Biden did it. I bet he'd rather be out playing golf... The whole country has to suffer because his father liked his brother better or something," she said.

"I mean, the man is lacking a genetic part of his life, or part of his makeup, and that is empathy. He doesn't have it. You can't develop it. I don't think that he will ever -- he's old now. Forget about it. He's never going to have it."

She later questioned Trump supporters' empathy.

"The people who are sticking with him also don't care if he has empathy -- maybe they don't have any. Ever since he locked those children up at the border, made fun of the handicapped -- I listed a few of the things, they've already been behind him. They have not changed. They're still 43 percent. So, the other side has to come out in enormous numbers because they're never going to change those people -- that's how I see it," she said.

Behar asserted that voters faced a stark contrast in November -- between a man who was empathetic and one who insulted the handicapped.

CLICK HERE TO GET COMPLETE CORONAVIRUS COVERAGE

"Well, they have a choice more than I've seen in many years. Usually, they say the Democrats and the Republican parties are very similar. I don't think in this case they are," she said.

"The voters have to decide if they want somebody like Joe Biden who has suffered horrendous loss in his life, who seems to be an empathic person, or do they want somebody who makes fun of the handicapped, dead heroes, and throws paper towels at people during hurricanes? That's basically the choice that they have."