Joy Behar stuns Meghan McCain with 'inappropriate joke' about first openly gay NFL player

ABC's "The View" co-host Joy Behar shocked colleague Meghan McCain on Tuesday with an "inappropriate" gay joke that she later urged viewers to simply pretend never happened.

The ABC News daytime gabfest was discussing Las Vegas Raiders defensive end Carl Nassib, who on Monday became the first active player in NFL history to come out as gay. The panel largely supported Nassib’s decision, praising him for representing the LGBTQ community. However, Behar cracked a joke when explaining she doesn’t know much about football.

"After they said ‘penetration in the end zone,’ they lose me," Behar said.

Behar’s comment made everyone on the show crack up with the exception of McCain, who looked visibly disgusted by the remark.

"Of all the progress gay men have made since I came out. Our lives are still defined by anal sex ‘jokes,’" journalist Jon Nicosia tweeted.

Mediaite’s Leia Idibly called it an "insensitive sex joke" and Behar later attempted to backtrack, asking viewers to "make believe" it never happened.

"By the way, that inappropriate joke I made for daytime television, scratch it. Make believe I never said it," Behar told viewers.

Nassib made the announcement Monday on his Instagram from his home in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

"I just wanted to take a quick moment to say that I’m gay," Nassib said. "I’ve been meaning to do this for a while now but finally feel comfortable getting it off my chest. I really have the best life, the best family, friends and job a guy can ask for."

"I’m a pretty private person so I hope you guys know that I’m not doing this for attention. I just think that representation and visibility are so important," Nassib continued. "I actually hope that one day, videos like this and the whole coming out process are not necessary, but until then I will do my best and my part to cultivate a culture that’s accepting and compassionate."

Nassib also said that he is donating $100,000 to The Trevor Project, which is the "world’s largest suicide prevention and crisis intervention organization for LGBTQ+ youth."

Fox News’ Daniel Canova contributed to this report.