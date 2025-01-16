Joy Behar mourns Biden leaving office: 'I miss him already'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar was already mourning President Biden's absence from the White House on Thursday following the president's farewell address, saying, "I miss him already."

"I miss him. He’s a good person. You know, he spent the last 50 years caring about the country. This other one [Donald Trump] spent 50 years scamming everybody, you know, and trying to stay out of jail. You know who I’m talking about. I really miss Biden. I feel like we were safe, like I didn't have to worry, was anything going to blow up? I could live my life while he was there," Behar said.

"Every day I wake up and I worry, what is this guy going to do next?" she said of incoming President-elect Donald Trump.

Biden delivered a farewell address on Wednesday that took aim at "oligarchs."

The president in his farewell address warned Americans there is a "dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a very few ultra wealthy people."

"I want to warn the country of some things that give me great concern. … That's a dangerous concentration of power in the hands of a very few ultra-wealthy people. The dangerous consequences if their abuse of power is left unchecked," he said.

Liberal media hosts heaped praise on the president's speech, which commentators called one of the "best," "most memorable," and "sober" speeches of his life.

MSNBC host Rachel Maddow focused primarily on the parts of Biden’s speech that warned about a tech "oligarchy" that threatens the country and concerns over the free press after Meta announced it was ending fact-checks on its social media platforms.

"That is stark and sober, and, like I said, it put a chill down my spine," Maddow said. "I think he’s correct, and I’m glad he took this time to say it."

Behar, a huge fan of Biden and major Trump critic, also called out country music star Carrie Underwood on Tuesday for agreeing to play at Trump's inauguration.

"She says ‘I love our country.’ How do you love your country and support and normalize somebody who was a convicted felon who really wants to destroy the country, in my opinion? I don’t understand how you say you love your country at the same time that you normalize this convicted felon," Behar said.

"I would not be the person to say don’t do it, because I believe in free speech and everything about it. I personally would not do it. No one’s asked me, but that’s another story," Behar said, noting she would never personally perform at Trump's inauguration.

Fox News' Lindsay Kornick contributed to this report.