Joy Behar mocks Americans for thinking they're 'independent': 'We are a complete nation of sheep'

"The View" co-host Joy Behar mocked Americans' response to the coronavirus, arguing that "we're a nation of sheep" rather than independent people.

She and her co-hosts were discussing the refusal by some to wear masks during the pandemic.

"Well, they are putting their own interests above the health and welfare of their fellow Americans. That's why we have laws in this country. That's why we have drunk driving laws. That's why we require that people vaccinate their children. Hello?" she said.

"We have no smoking in restaurants. We have no smoking in hospitals or on airplanes. These are laws to protect not just you, but other people. You really can't depend on people to do the right thing. They have to be forced to do it. It's interesting. Americans are screaming about their independence -- we want our independence, and yet we are a complete nation of sheep. That's why advertising works so well. That's why campaign ads work so well," she added.

SOUTH DAKOTA GOV. NOEM VOWS 'WE WON'T BE SOCIAL DISTANCING' AT TRUMP MOUNT RUSHMORE EVENT

Her comments came after South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem said she wouldn't force people to wear masks or social distance during President Trump's Fourth of July event at Mount Rushmore.

"In South Dakota, we've told people to focus on personal responsibility," she said. "Every one of them has the opportunity to make a decision that they're comfortable with. So, we will be having celebrations of American independence."

"We told those folks that have concerns that they can stay home. But those who want to come and join us, we'll be giving out free face masks, if they choose to wear one. But we won't be social distancing."

Behar suggested that governments should fine people for not wearing masks.

"In West Hollywood, you are now going to be fined $300 if you are walking on the street without a mask. So money talks, and everything else walks, OK? So, maybe that's the way they have to start doing it. Hit people in their pocketbook. If you see people walking around without a mask, you're going to get a fine, just like if you pass a red light -- endangering other people," she said.