Joy Behar says Biden went too soft with gun control agenda, pleads with Democrats to 'seize the day'

Liberal co-hosts of "The View" agreed on Friday that the list of actions on gun control President Biden proposed Thursday are too minor.

"Nothing I'm about to recommend in any way impinges on the Second Amendment," Biden said on Thursday. "These are phony arguments suggesting that these are Second Amendment rights at stake from what we're talking about."

Joy Behar said Democrats have to "seize the day," as the party seeks gun control measures in the wake of recent high-profile shootings in Georgia and Colorado.

BIDEN ANNOUNCES SLATE OF GUN CONTROL ACTIONS, CLAIMS 'PUBLIC HEALTH CRISIS'

"If you ask me, Democrats have to seize the day," she said. "You know they will never possibly have control of the House, the Senate, and the White House again. So I say push through whatever is needed and hope Congress comes to their senses."

During his speech, Biden proposed having the Department of Justice enact a rule on braces used for handguns, take action on "community violence intervention," and publish suggestions for "red flag" legislation, which would allow friends and family members to identify an individual as a potential danger and temporarily prevent that person from accessing a firearm.

Behar agreed with Biden when he said the U.S. is an "international embarrassment" when it comes to gun violence.

"When he says it’s an international embarrassment, I watch a lot of foreign TV and they will have a joke in the show like somebody got shot and then the cop will say, ‘What are we, in the United States?’ We are an international embarrassment, just like he says," Behar said.

BIDEN TO TARGET 'GHOST GUNS,' STABILIZING BRACES IN NEW GUN CONTROL ACTIONS

"No one's coming for guns," argued co-host Sara Haines, echoing Biden's declaration that "nothing" he's recommending "impinges on the Second Amendment."

While a few of her fellow co-hosts said their family members own firearms, Behar admitted: "I've never actually seen a real gun."

Republicans in Congress have a different blueprint for stopping gun violence.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"The answer is not to restrict the Second Amendment rights of law-abiding citizens, the answer is to go after violent criminals and come down on them like a ton of bricks," Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, said in response to Biden's speech.