Journalists defend ABC reporter who was suspended over criticism of network, Trump

Some journalists are defending ABC reporter David Wright after his network suspended him over an undercover video in which he described himself as a socialist, criticized ABC's programming and expressed his disdain for President Trump.

"This is just so disgusting in every way," The Intercept's Lee Fang tweeted on Wednesday. "The journalist was fired for saying Disney has commercial motivations, inequality is a problem, and Trump coverage is sometimes not tough enough and at other times not fair to him? How is any of that a scandal?"

Washington Post media critic Erik Wemple similarly blasted the decision, saying it exposed the outlet's ignorance.

"In suspending David Wright, ABC News has handed Project Veritas a scalp; exposed its ignorance regarding journalism ethics; screwed a longtime correspondent; and botched the distinction between opinion and bias," he said.

Wright was disciplined after higher-ups at ABC News reviewed footage from Project Veritas, which frames itself as a conservative whistleblower watchdog group and has previously released what it claims to be hidden camera footage of network news producers, federal politicians, and members of private political organizations making statements while unaware they were being recorded.

“I feel terrible about it. I feel that the truth suffers, the voters are poorly informed, and people also have the opportunity to tune into whatever they want to hear,” Wright said in the video, which also features an ABC News producer. “And so, it’s like there’s no upside, or our bosses don’t see an upside in doing the job we’re supposed to do, which is to speak truth to power and hold people accountable.”

The veteran reporter expounded at length on his political views. "I would consider myself a socialist, like I think there should be national health insurance," he said. "I’m totally fine with reining in corporations, I think they’re too many billionaires, and I think there’s a wealth gap – that’s a problem.”

Later in the video, he called Trump a “d***” and compared him to a “nightmare spouse you can’t win an argument with.”

Others on Twitter piled onto the criticism, arguing that Wright shouldn't have been suspended.

"If it’s a suspendable offense for journalists to privately gripe about their media company’s news coverage of whatever, then nobody in this business would have a job," the Los Angeles Times' Matt Pearce said on Wednesday.

A representative for ABC News told Fox News he would be reassigned after serving his suspension.

"Any action that damages our reputation for fairness and impartiality or gives the appearance of compromising it harms ABC News and the individuals involved," the representative said. "David Wright has been suspended, and to avoid any possible appearance of bias, he will be reassigned away from political coverage when he returns."

