Sen. Josh Hawley: Joe Biden 'didn't have the guts' to evacuate Afghanistan early

Sen. Josh Hawley called for the resignation of Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Mark Milley and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin over the botched troop withdrawal of Afghanistan Tuesday on "Hannity."

JOSH HAWLEY: We also learned today the reason all of those Americans, our fellow citizens, got left behind, it is because Joe Biden waited too long to order an evacuation. He didn’t have the guts to order an evacuation when they needed to be one. He allowed our military to draw down to zero with American civilians all still there and when they needed to be evacuated, he wouldn’t do it, he was worried about how it would look, and now here we are, Americans are left behind, he has abandoned them, thirteen soldiers are dead. That is Joe Biden’s record.

…

Gen. Milley doesn't want any responsibility, Austin doesn't want responsibility, and most of all, Joe Biden doesn't want to take any responsibility, but it's time that they did, which is why all those guys should resign. Milley needs to resign, Austin needs to resign. I mean Milley, he's sitting here trading gossip with Bob Woodward while Afghanistan literally burns, literally burns. Accountability needs to start right there. He needs to resign, Austin needs to resign, the President should fire him.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE: