José Díaz-Balart clarifies he doesn't have coronavirus after Trump shoutout from White House

Noticias Telemundo anchor José Díaz-Balart offered some clarification on Sunday after President Trump accidentally referred to him instead of his brother, Rep. Mario Díaz-Balart of Florida, who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Kicking off his White House coronavirus task-force briefing Sunday, Trump addressed the GOP lawmakers who had tested positive in recent days with the virus, including Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky., who said he discovered his results earlier in the day.

"Senator Rand Paul, a friend of mine. He's been a great friend of mine. He's always been there when we needed him, when the country needed him. And as you know, he just tested positive," Trump said. "José Díaz-Balart -- spoke to him yesterday, he tested positive. And so, people, they're getting quite close to home and it's a terrible thing that's going on. The hidden enemy, I call it the hidden enemy."

He added, "I think they'll all be fine. I hope they're going to be fine, but I just want to send our regards and I think I can speak on behalf of our country."

The "NBC Nightly News" weekend anchor took to Twitter shortly afterward to let everyone know that he was okay.

"To clarify: I do not have Coronavirus. The President has been in contact with my brother, Congressman @MarioDB who has coronavirus, not me. I am healthy," Díaz-Balart said.

Rep. Ben McAdams, D-Utah, also tested positive for the coronavirus.

Trump also reacted after a reporter informed the president that Mitt Romney, R-Utah, was one of four senators who've decided to self-quarantine following Paul's virus diagnosis.

"Romney is in isolation? Gee, that's too bad," Trump said.

"Was that sarcasm there, sir?" the reporter quickly asked.

"No, none whatsoever." Trump responded.