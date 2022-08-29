Expand / Collapse search
Joni Ernst torches Biden's foreign policy on 'Kilmeade Show': They live in an 'alternate universe'

Senator calls out Biden's 'climate' priorities, unwillingness to confront China

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, joined 'The Brian Kilmeade Show' to discuss how Biden's foreign policy on China is impacting global partners and his handling of U.S. forces exiting Afghanistan one year after the withdrawal.

Sen. Joni Ernst, R-Iowa, slammed President Biden's foreign policy on China, warning Beijing is "eating our lunch" in terms of global influence while reiterating the importance of international alliances. Ernst joined "The Brian Kilmeade Show" on Monday to discuss the threat from Beijing and how the left's focus on creating a "utopian paradise" has caused U.S. military might and readiness to suffer. 

BIDEN'S RISK-AVERSE FOREIGN POLICY IS RISKY BUSINESS FOR AMERICANS

JONI ERNST: Well, this is significant in a world where China is our pacing threat. We do need to push back, and we need to make sure that our alliances are intact. And this president with his foreign policy, it's a debacle, and unfortunately, they haven't paid attention around the world to the partnerships that matter. We are handing over so many countries to China and this is so disgraceful… We do need to have relationships with other countries, and this is just one example of where this president has failed to engage other leaders around the world in a constructive manner, and so we're ceding over these opportunities to China. They're eating our lunch when it comes to navigation around the world.

General McMaster laid it out quite well, and I will go a step further in that the Biden administration is living in an alternate universe when a priority of theirs for our military is to transition our non-tactical vehicle fleet to all-electric. That's really a priority? Come on. We should be focused on making our military the most lethal fighting force on the face of the planet, and yet they're bowing to climate agendas. They're trying to make the world… a utopian paradise where the Taliban are good people. That's not going to happen.

LISTEN TO "THE BRIAN KILMEADE SHOW" INTERVIEW BELOW:

This article was written by Fox News staff.