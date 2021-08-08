Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Business
Published

Jones on Mexico suing US gunmakers: If they had a Second Amendment, cartels wouldn't be 'running the country'

Mexico files suit against US gun manufacturers for arming drug cartels

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff , Fox News | Fox News
close
Jones on Mexico suing US gunmakers: If citizens had a Second Amendment, cartels wouldn't be 'running the country' Video

Jones on Mexico suing US gunmakers: If citizens had a Second Amendment, cartels wouldn't be 'running the country'

Fox News Contributor Joey Jones slams the 'irony' of the Mexican government for suing US gun manufacturers, arguing he doesn't see how this suit would be 'successful' for Mexico.

Fox News Contributor Joey Jones criticized the Mexican government for its lawsuit against U.S. gun manufacturers during an appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend" Sunday, arguing if their citizens had a Second Amendment, "cartels wouldn’t be running the country."

JOEY JONES: …The irony here is if we sued the Mexican government for allowing drug cartels to operate in their country and spill into the United States that would be about the same thing. Now they're equating gun manufacturers, American gun manufacturers that abide by American laws to the cartels that operate in their own country. The real irony here is if the Mexican citizens could arm their selves, if they had a Second Amendment like we do, the cartels probably would not be running that country…

GEORGIA ‘GUN PIPELINE’ THAT ‘FLOODED’ NYC WITH ILLEGAL FIREARMS SHUTDOWN, NINE INDICTED, FEDS SAY

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Taliban seize major city in northern Afghanistan Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.