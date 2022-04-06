Media comparable to 'state media' for burying Hunter story before election: Jonathan Turley

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Fox News contributor Jonathan Turley reacted to revelations in the Hunter Biden investigation Wednesday, saying it was like "influence peddling on eBay" on "Special Report."

JONATHAN TURLEY: You could not create a stronger case for a special counsel. It's impossible to look at these emails, look at these accounts and not continually run over references to the president. There's even emails, one email says, "Don't use his name," and instead they call him "Celtic" or "the big guy" where they use an initial. But he is mentioned with it in relation to an office that he might be using an account that might have mixed some of these funds that might have paid off some of his debts — even a percentage of one of these deals. So it's just otherworldly for the president to suggest that he has nothing to do with this. This wasn't a particularly sophisticated operation. As you know, influence peddling in Washington is a virtual cottage industry. This was as raw as you could get. It's sort of like influence peddling on eBay. I mean, they really just were quite open about selling access.

And that's what's so striking about this. Many of us have been looking at this for almost two years, and there was a really concerted effort to bury this story. And it's been embarrassing for American media. It made them look like a state media where they buried the story before the election, despite the fact that the Bidens have a long history of allegations of influence peddling. You didn't have to look for Russian disinformation claims. The Biden family's been accused of this type of thing before. And so now they're looking at the potential of an indictment. And I think that they're trying to get out ahead of that in case this comes down, because if he gets indicted, this laptop is going to be part of the evidence.

