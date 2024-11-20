Jon Stewart skewers 'Morning Joe' co-hosts for Trump meeting: 'You said he was Hitler'

"The Daily Show" host Jon Stewart called out MSNBC co-hosts Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough for their meeting with President-elect Trump on Monday night, noting their past comparisons of him to dictators.

Stewart specifically blasted the MSNBC co-hosts for defending the meeting with Trump as if it was a natural choice for them, reminding viewers that they’ve been calling the soon-to-be president a grave threat to the country for nearly a decade.

In response to a clip of Brzezinski asking her critics, "Why wouldn’t we" speak to Trump," the Comedy Central host replied, "Uh, because you said he was Hitler."

The married MSNBC personalities met with Trump at his Mar-a-Lago residence last week to "restart communications" between both parties. During Monday’s episode of "Morning Joe," they relayed that Trump was cheerful during the meeting and appeared interested in finding common ground with Democrats on major issues.

CNN, MSNBC COULD RETURN TO RESISTANCE TV AFTER BEING RELIABLE ANTI-TRUMP NETWORKS DURING FIRST TERM

Scarborough told his viewers that they went over topics like abortion, mass deportation, and threats of retribution against political opponents and media outlets.

Stewart then mocked Scarborough, saying, "Oh, I bet you really laid down the gauntlet, Joe. I bet you walked in there and let him have it, didn’t you, Joey?"

Doing an impression of them speaking to Trump, he continued, "’Mr. President, your rhetoric is outrageous. I cannot in good conscience – Ooh, are those macaroons?"

"We’ve learned nothing!" Stewart shouted, returning to his own commentary. "Even those putting up resistance to Trump’s agenda don’t seem to understand who they’re dealing with."

Elsewhere in the segment, Stewart blasted the Democratic Party’s efforts in resisting the president-elect.

JEN PSAKI SAYS DEMOCRATS ARE LOST IN THE ‘WILDERNESS’ WITHOUT A CLEAR LEADER AFTER TRUMP'S VICTORY

"The Republicans are playing chess and the Democrats are in the nurse's office because they glued their balls to their thigh. That is what is happening!" he said.

Other liberals have torn into Brzezinski and Scarborough for their meeting with Trump. Rosie O’Donnell posted to TikTok on Monday, "It’s the last time I ever watch ‘Morning Joe.’ Period. End of statement."

The comedian added that their actions were "despicable" considering how much they’ve criticized him. "For months you were telling us he’s the worst thing that could happen to this country and democracy. And then you go kiss his ring? Despicable."

"BREAKING NEWS: I TOLD YOU SO," former MSNBC host Keith Olbermann wrote on X, calling the pair "Trump collaborators."

"Normalizing Trump is a bad idea," MSNBC host Katie Phang also wrote on X, in a clear reference to her network colleagues. "Period."

Fox News Digital’s David Rutz contributed to this report.