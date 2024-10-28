Expand / Collapse search
Immigration

John Oliver, Will Ferrell offer 'God Bless the USA' alternative with new 'uniquely American' video

Lee Greenwood performed his song during the Republican National Convention in July

By Lindsay Kornick Fox News
Published
Country star Lee Greenwood reveals his biggest inspirations in life Video

Country star Lee Greenwood reveals his biggest inspirations in life

Grammy-winning Lee Greenwood told Fox News Digital about the biggest inspirations for him in his life, including his wife, Kimberly, and their two sons — and how they help keep him strong and active.

"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver and actor Will Ferrell partnered for a parody video on what they believed is a better representation of America than Lee Greenwood’s song "God Bless The U.S.A."

While closing his show Sunday night, Oliver mocked the use of Greenwood’s song at naturalization ceremonies, calling him "a tacky Bible salesman with views completely at odds with everything a naturalization ceremony represents."

"I’m not sure why it’s being played at ceremonies at all, not just contractually or even musically but because Greenwood’s past comments about immigrants have been, to say the least, off-message," Oliver said.

LEE GREENWOOD ON AMERICA'S VETERANS AND PRIDE IN OUR COUNTRY: 'I HAVE GREAT FAITH'

Lee Greenwood speaking

"Last Week Tonight" host John Oliver mentioned how Lee Greenwood's song has been used in naturalization ceremonies. (Lee Greenwood)

He continued, "All of this is to say, for multiple reasons, I'd argue Lee Greenwood's song should never again be played at citizenship ceremonies, because they deserve one genuinely unique to this country. A song that celebrates the nation new Americans are about to join, and the process that they've been through, while also not soft-pedaling some hard truths about it."

The show then aired a video taking place at a local bar with Ferrell beginning a new song.

"You studied hard/You did your best/Filled out the forms, and passed the test/Now you're part of a land that's so God blessed/And starting today, you're American," Ferrell began.

He continued, "There’s corn dogs and apple pie/Fireworks lighting up the sky/Nascar, rodeo, barbecue/That stuff’s American/Now so are you."

A photo of Will Ferrell

Actor Will Ferrell dressed up as cowboy in a parody video for "Last Week Tonight." (John Phillips/Getty Images)

He later transitioned to describing the country’s "flaws" being "a real big country with real big problems." 

"Televangelists and fossil fuels/Metal detectors in all our schools/Private prisons and Mountain Dew/That stuff’s American/Now that’s your problem too," Ferrell sang, while also adding, "Ted f---ing Cruz."

Another verse included, "Nowadays it’s harder to be free/Hard to be the country we ought to be/You weren’t born here, you volunteered/To join your fate to the great and just plain weird."

Before the song ended, a figure dressed as the "QAnon Shaman" Jacob Chansley with a horned costume and an American flag ran behind Ferrell.

"Holy sh-t just remembered the coup/That stuff’s American," Ferrell added.

John Oliver

Oliver attacked using Greenwood's song as a whole at events. ((Photo by FilmMagic/FilmMagic for HBO))

Greenwood’s song gained more attention earlier this year after he performed it at the Republican National Convention in July.

