John Kerry praised President Biden's term on Wednesday and said that he prevented us from "having a complete breakout of uncontrolled war in many regions."

Bloomberg's Annmarie Hordern asked Kerry about his plans to step down as the U.S. Special Presidential Envoy for Climate and campaign for Biden as young voters question his age, especially when it comes to foreign policy issues.

Kerry said that he would campaign for Biden because the "stakes could not be higher."

"He’s done a terrific job. He’s shown experience. He’s kept us from, you know, having a complete breakout of uncontrolled war in many regions," Kerry told Bloomberg at the World Economic Forum in Davos.

"He's stood up for American values, global values, universal values, for America's obligations with respect to Ukraine, the Middle East, and elsewhere," he said.

Kerry added that Biden and Secretary of State Blinken have been clear about "expectations of what needs to unfold in the West Bank, in Gaza."

"I think young people around the world will see an administration fighting for the rights of people to get the medicine they need to have, to be safe, and for the Palestinian people to have a future, even as Israel is absolutely protected as it needs to be," he continued.

Axios first reported that Kerry would be stepping down from the climate position to join the campaign.

Kerry was confronted by an Australian reporter in Davos on Tuesday about his carbon footprint.

"What's the carbon footprint of these events every single year that you come here? Do you think it's worth it — peasants paying for your crimes?" Avi Yemini, an Australian reporter with independent outlet Rebel News, asked Kerry who was walking on a street in Davos, Switzerland.

"That's a stupid question," Kerry told the media outlet.

"Nobody ever suggested that. Don't make up stupid questions," he said when asked a follow-up question about why his carbon footprint didn't matter.

