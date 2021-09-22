Expand / Collapse search
Sen. John Cornyn: Biden border policies are 'designed to fail,' expect crisis to continue

Joe Biden and his administration either don’t care or they don’t know how to fix the border, says Cornyn

Fox News Staff
Border is out of control: Sen. Cornyn

Texas Republican slams the president for failing to secure the border on 'America Reports'

Sen. John Corhyn, R-Texas, joined "America Reports" Wednesday to respond to reports that Haitian migrants are being released inside the Unites States undercutting the Biden administration’s statement that thousands would face immediate expulsion.

SEN. JOHN CORNYN: That is consistent with the policy that has encouraged 1.2 million migrants to come to our borders since Joe Biden became president. It’s entirely inconsistent with what they said they [Biden administration] were going to do with the Haitian migrants in Del Rio [Texas] which is to repatriate them to Haiti. Unfortunately, this is the same mistake they have made from the very beginning that they say one thing and they do another. These folks, the human smugglers who smuggle them into the United States, and make a lot of money doing it, are watching what they’re doing and not listening to what they’re saying.

WATCH THE FULL INTERVIEW HERE:

Sen. Cornyn: Biden's immigration plan encourages migrants to enter US Video
