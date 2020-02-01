Joe Theismann, Lou Holtz, Barstool Sports founder give Jesse Watters their Super Bowl LIV predictions

Jesse Watters on Saturday brought in an all-star panel to talk about Sunday's big game, including Super Bowl-winning legend Joe Theismann, former Notre Dame football coach Lou Holtz and Barstool Sports founder Dave Portnoy.

Theismann, who won it all with the Washington Redskins, says the game hinges on the Kansas City Chiefs' defense.

"I like Kansas City. I think it falls on the shoulders not of the offense of the Kansas City Chiefs, but the defense of the Kansas City Chiefs," Theisman said on "Watters' World."

"They controlled Derrick Henry, who's a heck of a back," he said. "I think if they control San Francisco's running game, put them in [Jimmy Garoppolo's] hands, even though he hasn't thrown a lot over the last couple of weeks."

"I think you'd rather have a chance with Jimmy throwing the football," Theisman said.

"It's been 50 years since Kansas City's been in the Super Bowl. It's been 16 years since [head coach Andy Reid has] been in the Super Bowl. He's good," Holtz said. "He's the seventh-winningest coach of all time and he's [only] been the Super Bowl one time."

"But I do believe [...] it is such a close matchup," Holtz added.

Portnoy, who is betting on the Chiefs, told Watters he lamented that his New England Patriots were not in the big game this year.

All three members of the panel did agree on one thing: that quarterback Tom Brady would be in New England with the Patriots next season.

"They will be back and they'll be back in the Super Bowl," Portnoy said.