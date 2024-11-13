Expand / Collapse search
Joe Rogan says Kamala Harris campaign had a condition to avoid 'marijuana legalization' talk for interview

Rogan had previously said there were 'a few restrictions of things' Harris didn't want to talk about

Hanna Panreck By Hanna Panreck Fox News
Published
Joe Rogan reveals why Kamala Harris interview didn't happen Video

Joe Rogan reveals why Kamala Harris interview didn't happen

‘Outnumbered’ co-hosts react to podcast host Joe Rogan setting the record straight on a potential interview with Vice President Harris.

Podcast host Joe Rogan suggested during his podcast on Tuesday that Vice President Kamala Harris put a condition on a possible interview with the podcaster about avoiding "marijuana legalization" talk. 

"They had, I don’t know how many conversations with my folks, but multiple conversations giving different dates, different times, different this, different that, and we knew that she was going to be in Texas, so I said, ‘open invitation,'" Rogan said. "I think they had requirements on things that she didn't want to talk about, she didn't want to talk about marijuana legalization, which I thought was hilarious."

The Harris campaign had been in talks with Rogan about doing an interview but it didn't end up happening. Rogan revealed that Harris wanted him to travel to Washington, D.C. to do the interview and only wanted to do an hour-long sit down. 

Rogan's guest, Adrienne Iapalucci, asked Rogan why Harris might have wanted to avoid the subject.

Harris, Rogan

Joe Rogan revealed on Tuesday that the Harris campaign wanted to avoid marijuana legalization talk during possible interview. (Left: (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images),Right: (Photo by Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC))

"Because of her prosecuting record," Rogan said. "She put a lot of people in jail for weed."

During another episode of the podcast on Friday, Rogan also noted there were conditions the campaign put on the interview. 

"There were a few restrictions of things they didn’t want to talk about, but I said, ‘I don’t give a f---, get her in here.’ Like, whatever you want to talk about," Rogan said.

Rogan repeatedly expressed interest in interviewing Harris and hoped the VP would sit down with him while she was in Texas. 

Kamala Harris on October 13

Democratic presidential nominee, Vice President Kamala Harris speaks during a campaign rally at the Williams Arena at Minges Coliseum on the campus of East Carolina University on October 13, 2024 in Greenville, North Carolina. (Alex Wong)

Rogan sat down with President-elect Trump for a three-hour conversation ahead of the election that earned more than 36 million views on YouTube. 

Rogan also ended up endorsing Trump on the eve of election day. He told his guest on Tuesday that Harris was a "bad candidate."

He also suggested the campaign was "chaotic," and said the vice president wasn't good in unscripted situations. 

"I don’t know if she’s good at running things because you’d have to be behind the scenes to see how that works, but when it comes to talking off the top of her head, what she’s good at is a pre-rehearsed speech that she reads off a teleprompter. Pretty solid," he said.

