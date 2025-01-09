Flashback: Rogan warned last summer about a future wildfire ‘burning through LA all the way to the ocean'

A clip of podcast host Joe Rogan warning last summer of an imminent wildfire devastating Los Angeles has resurfaced now that one is burning thousands of acres across L.A. County.

During a July podcast episode with comic Sam Morril, Rogan mentioned how an L.A. firefighter once told him that one day – under the right conditions – a wildfire would decimate the area.

"He goes, ‘One day, it’s just going to be the right wind, and fire’s going to start in the right place, and it’s going to burn through L.A. all the way to the ocean, and there’s not a f---ing thing we can do about it,’" the host said, while also wearing a t-shirt with a "Los Angeles City Fire Department" logo on it.

Firefighters in the nation's second-largest city and surrounding areas have been fighting multiple devastating wildfires in recent days that have killed five people, destroyed thousands of homes and other buildings, and forced more than 100,000 people to evacuate.

Los Angeles Fire Department captain Sheila Kelliher spoke to Fox News on Wednesday, describing the scenes of scorched hillsides as "dramatic and apocalyptic."

Kelliher mentioned that she saw winds "up to 70, 80, even 100 miles an hour" fan the flames throughout the region.

As Rogan noted in his July video, his fire department source stressed that a city-destroying inferno happening depends on the wind. He noted that residents so far had been "lucky."

"He goes, ‘Yeah, we just get lucky.’ He goes, ‘We get lucky with the wind… But if the wind hits the wrong way, it’s just going to burn straight through L.A,'" he said.

Rogan reiterated the firefighter’s point that they wouldn’t be able to prevent it. "’And there’s not going to be a thing we can do about it,’" he said, quoting the first responder.

"Because these fires are so big, dude, when you’re talking about like thousands of acres that are burning simultaneously, with like 40 mile-an-hour winds," the host added.

Elsewhere during the July episode, Rogan stated that the threat of "the next fire" was one of the reasons why he left California for Texas in 2020.

"I was evacuated three times from my house from fires," Rogan told Morril. "Last one, two houses in front of my house burnt to the ground."