Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media

Flashback: Rogan warned last summer about a future wildfire ‘burning through LA all the way to the ocean'

Rogan quoted one firefighter who told him 'there’s not going to be a thing we can do about' a wildfire devastating Los Angeles

Gabriel Hays By Gabriel Hays Fox News
Published
close
Biden ripped for 'great-grandfather' remark at wildfire news conference Video

Biden ripped for 'great-grandfather' remark at wildfire news conference

Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla., joins 'Fox & Friends' to discuss President-elect Trump being open to a two-bill reconciliation package and Biden announcing birth of great-grandson at California fire press conference. 

A clip of podcast host Joe Rogan warning last summer of an imminent wildfire devastating Los Angeles has resurfaced now that one is burning thousands of acres across L.A. County.

During a July podcast episode with comic Sam Morril, Rogan mentioned how an L.A. firefighter once told him that one day – under the right conditions – a wildfire would decimate the area.

"He goes, ‘One day, it’s just going to be the right wind, and fire’s going to start in the right place, and it’s going to burn through L.A. all the way to the ocean, and there’s not a f---ing thing we can do about it,’" the host said, while also wearing a t-shirt with a "Los Angeles City Fire Department" logo on it.

SILENT ON ARRIVAL: LA MAYOR KAREN BASS REFUSES TO ANSWER QUESTIONS FOR HER ABSENCE AS WILDFIRES RAVAGE CITY

Joe Rogan speaks into microphone

A clip of podcaster Joe Rogan from the summer predicting a wildfire decimating Los Angeles has resurfaced in light of the fires currently burning through the area and forcing thousands of residents to flee. ("The Joe Rogan Experience")

Firefighters in the nation's second-largest city and surrounding areas have been fighting multiple devastating wildfires in recent days that have killed five people, destroyed thousands of homes and other buildings, and forced more than 100,000 people to evacuate.

Los Angeles Fire Department captain Sheila Kelliher spoke to Fox News on Wednesday, describing the scenes of scorched hillsides as "dramatic and apocalyptic."

Kelliher mentioned that she saw winds "up to 70, 80, even 100 miles an hour" fan the flames throughout the region.

As Rogan noted in his July video, his fire department source stressed that a city-destroying inferno happening depends on the wind. He noted that residents so far had been "lucky."

"He goes, ‘Yeah, we just get lucky.’ He goes, ‘We get lucky with the wind… But if the wind hits the wrong way, it’s just going to burn straight through L.A,'" he said.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE COVERAGE OF MEDIA AND CULTURE

Raging fire devours home

A home is engulfed in flames during the Eaton fire in the Altadena area of Los Angeles County, California on January 8, 2025 (JOSH EDELSON/AFP via Getty Images)

Rogan reiterated the firefighter’s point that they wouldn’t be able to prevent it. "’And there’s not going to be a thing we can do about it,’" he said, quoting the first responder. 

"Because these fires are so big, dude, when you’re talking about like thousands of acres that are burning simultaneously, with like 40 mile-an-hour winds," the host added. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Elsewhere during the July episode, Rogan stated that the threat of "the next fire" was one of the reasons why he left California for Texas in 2020. 

"I was evacuated three times from my house from fires," Rogan told Morril. "Last one, two houses in front of my house burnt to the ground."

Gabriel Hays is an associate editor for Fox News Digital. 

Related Topics