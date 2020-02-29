Joe Biden's campaign 'still on life support' despite South Carolina win, Corey Lewandowski says

Despite his big win in the South Carolina presidential primary, former Vice President Joe Biden's campaign is still hurting, former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said Saturday night.

"It's not a complete victory for Joe Biden," Lewandowski said on "Justice with Judge Jeanine," observing that Biden's chief rival for the Democratic nomination, Sen. Bernie Sanders, qualified to win some of the delegates available in the contest.

"Joe Biden's campaign is still on life support. There's no question about it," Lewandowski said.

CLICK FOR FULL SOUTH CAROLINA PRIMARY RESULTS

He added that former New York City Mayor Mike Bloomberg had the "worst" night Saturday, and his campaign may have suffered the most -- because Bloomberg's decision not to compete in South Carolina may have given Biden's campaign a shot at revival.

"But the person with the worst night tonight is 'Mini' Michael Bloomberg. There's no question about that," Lewandowski said. "And Bernie Sanders is going to live to fight another day. And I predict he's going to win in California on Super Tuesday," Lewandowski said. "But tonight's wind into the Biden sails is going to really put a damper on Bloomberg's ability to be successful."

Lewandowski told host Judge Jeanine Pirro that Biden and Sanders remain the leaders of the Democratic field -- but the Democratic Party's national leadership "could steal" the nomination from Sanders, who many mainstream Democrats view as being too far left to defeat Trump.

"This is coming down to, I think, a two-person race between 'Crazy Bernie' and 'Sleepy Joe,'" Lewandowski said, using President Trump's mocking nicknames for the candidates. "And really what we see is Bernie's people are clearly fired up. He has a fundraising base. He has the wherewithal to stay in this thing.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"But I think they're going to steal it from him, Judge, and his people are going to revolt and it's going to make sure for a Donald Trump victory come November," Lewandowski added.