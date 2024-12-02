JK Rowling derides NY Times piece downplaying transgender backlash against her: 'Rewriting of history'

Author J. K. Rowling decried the "rewriting of history" soft-pedaling the extreme hostility she faced for her views on transgender ideology.

Last week, The New York Times published a piece on transgender activists rethinking their "all-or-nothing" approach and referenced the backlash against critics like Rowling as "unsparing criticism."

"When J.K. Rowling said that denying any relationship between sex and biology was ‘deeply misogynistic and regressive,’ a prominent LGBTQ group accused her of betraying ‘real feminism.’ A few angry critics posted videos of themselves burning her books," the article said.

On Monday, the "Harry Potter" author attacked this mild description of the backlash, reminding her X followers that she and others have received death threats and more.

"The rewriting of history begins. Opponents of gender ideology haven't merely 'endured unsparing criticism.’ I haven't simply been told I 'betrayed real feminism' or received a few book-burning videos," Rowling posted.

She continued, "I've been sent thousands of threats of murder, rape and violence. A trans woman posted my family's home address with a bomb-making guide. My eldest child was targeted by a prominent trans activist who attempted to doxx her and ended up doxxing the wrong young woman. I could write a twenty thousand word essay on what the consequences have been to me and my family, and what we've endured is NOTHING compared to the harm done to others.

"By standing up to a movement that relies on threats of violence, ostracisation and guilt-by-association, all of us have been smeared and defamed, but many have lost their livelihoods. Some have been physically assaulted by trans activists. Female politicians have been forced to hire personal security on the advice of police. The news that one of the UK's leading endocrinologists, Dr Hillary Cass, was advised not to travel by public transport for her own safety should shame everyone who let this insanity run amok."

She added how this reinterpretation of the backlash only occurred since "the political landscape has shifted" and "some who've been riding high on their own supply are waking up with a hell of a hangover."

"Mealy-mouthed retconning of what has actually happened over the past ten years is predictable but will not stand. I don't doubt those who've turned a blind eye to the purges of non-believers, or even applauded and encouraged them, would rather minimize what the true cost of speaking out was, but 'yes, maybe trans activists went a little over the top at times' takes are frankly insulting," Rowling wrote.

She concluded, "A full reckoning on the effects of gender ideology on individuals, society and politics is still a long way off, but I know this: the receipts will make very ugly reading when that time comes, and there are far too many of them to sweep politely under the carpet."

Though transgender activists have viciously attacked Rowling and protested her works, HBO announced in a statement last month that it was standing behind the author ahead of her "Harry Potter" book series being adapted for television.

"J.K. Rowling has a right to express her personal views. We will remain focused on the development of the new series, which will only benefit from her involvement," a network spokesperson said.

