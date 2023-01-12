Jimmy Failla roasts Buttigieg over latest airport chaos: We could tell he 'wasn't the right guy' for this

"Fox Across America" host Jimmy Failla slammed Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, calling into question his competency after an FAA systems outage prompted thousands of flight delays and cancelations on Wednesday. Failla joined "Fox & Friends First" to remind viewers that Buttigieg was labeled "Pothole Pete" by critics over his handling of the roads while he was mayor of South Bend, Indiana.

FAA HAS OPERATED WITHOUT A SENATE-CONFIRMED DIRECTOR FOR NEARLY A YEAR

JIMMY FAILLA: He is in charge of transportation… His nickname is Pothole Pete… What's next? An education secretary named Summer School Sal? I feel like there was a tell going into this that it wasn't the right guy for the job. Again, I understand there's an agenda within this administration, but there's always a bigger priority, meaning if you have the transportation guy, you need the planes to take off. You need the trains to run on time. If you're in charge of the Titanic, if Pete Buttigieg was, he would be running around the boat making sure everybody knew the iceberg was caused by climate change while no one got on to the escape boats, and we would have had twice the drownings.