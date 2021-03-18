Jim Jordan: 'Do you have free speech when only the left can define what can be said?'

Ohio Congressman Jim Jordan joined Maria Bartiromo on "Fox News Primetime" and slammed the Democrats for not holding a hearing on the border crisis, while passing a bill that created a pathway for millions of illegal immigrants.

We’ve said why not have this a hearing about this crisis on the border. Instead they go around the committee and pass just 40 minutes ago, Maria, they pass a bill that gives amnesty to 3 million illegal immigrants. So amnesty while there is this chaos on the border, I mean, this is so out-of-touch with where the American people are. But this is how radical left, the Democrats are. And then, of course, the cancel culture issue this idea that—I always ask it this way, do you have a functioning First Amendment when only one side is allowed to talk? Do you have free speech when only the left can define what can be said? So that's the situation we are in.

The Judiciary Committee should be focused on those two issues. Instead they pass radical things like defund the police, federal control of the elections and now an amnesty bill without having the kind of hearings you are supposed to have on Capitol Hill in the United States Congress.

The House Judiciary member also targeted Big Tech for their efforts in suppressing major stories, such as Hunter Biden’s emails, in the lead-up to the November general election.

We had two amazing witnesses last week in the hearing in one of the subcommittees of the Judiciary and they talked about the collusion between Big Tech and certain players in big media where they kept the Hunter Biden story from we, the people. And everyone knew that. The press knew about this, Big Tech knew about this, but they kept it from the American people as we are getting ready for the biggest election that we have, the presidential election.

So, what they are doing, not only via cancel culture but what they did in the election, to make sure Americans didn't get important information, I think is so troublesome. So we're trying to figure out the best way to deal with this. We think section 230 has to be repealed and reformed. We also think you have to look at the antitrust law and the size of some of these big tech companies as we move forward.

