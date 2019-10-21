Rep. Jordan: Adam Schiff conducting impeachment probe in 'basement of the Capitol' where no one can see

The House Democrats’ impeachment push is “an unfair partisan process,” said Rep. Jim Jordan on “America’s Newsroom” Monday.

“It’s all being done in the basement of the Capitol where no one in the country can see, based on an anonymous person that only [House Intelligence Committee Chairman] Adam Schiff and his staff know who this guy is,” said Jordan, R-Ohio, the ranking Republican on the House Oversight Committee.

His comments come as a motion to censure Schiff, D-Calif., is gaining steam with House Republicans. Fox News has learned 135 lawmakers have now signed on as co-sponsors.

The resolution to censure Schiff, who has become a favorite target of Republicans for his role in the Trump impeachment inquiry, was first introduced late last month by Rep. Andy Biggs, the Arizona Republican who chairs the conservative House Freedom Caucus, and has the support of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., and House Republican Conference Chair Liz Cheney, R-Wyo., among other ranking Republicans.

Democrats have the majority and control the floor in the House, but Republicans could still attempt to force a vote on the matter.

Jordan accused Schiff of "selectively leaking" information to the media from closed-door hearings and not allowing Republicans to call witnesses. He also said White House and State Department lawyers were not allowed to attend the hearings.

“The American people, they get fairness, they understand fairness, and they instinctively know what Adam Schiff is doing, what Nancy Pelosi is doing is not fair,” Jordan said, faulting the whistleblower for waiting 18 days before contacting Schiff's staff with his concerns about the July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, during which Trump asked for the country to help investigate the Biden family.

"Only Adam Schiff and his staff know who this guy is. The rest of the 300-plus million people in this country have no idea who the individual is who started the whole darn thing," Jordan said.

Fox News’ Andrew O’Reilly contributed to this report.