Jim Banks: Biden projecting weakness, Putin sees opportunity in Ukraine

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., told "America Reports" on Monday that President Biden is projecting weakness and Russia sees it as an opportunity to invade Ukraine.

JIM BANKS: Sadly, so many ways we have been here before though. Remember, history is repeating itself. When Russia invaded Crimea under Barack Obama, there were no repercussions.

...

We have already seen these empty threats and phone calls between Putin and Joe Biden. Remember when the Russian hackers struck the colonial pipeline, it wreaked havoc in America. Joe Biden didn’t do anything about it. And Putin is seeing this as an opportunity for them to strike again and to accomplish many of their goals. They know that Joe Biden is projecting weakness on the world stage. Maybe worse than we have ever seen it before, an opportunity for them to strike and no repercussions.

