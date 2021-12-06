Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2021 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Fox News Flash
Published

Jim Banks: Biden projecting weakness, Putin sees opportunity in Ukraine

Critics tell Biden Ukraine could be worse than Afghanistan

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Jim Banks: Biden projecting weakness, Putin sees opportunity in Ukraine Video

Jim Banks: Biden projecting weakness, Putin sees opportunity in Ukraine

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., on critics having fears that Ukraine situation could be worse than Afghanistan.

Rep. Jim Banks, R-Ind., told "America Reports" on Monday that President Biden is projecting weakness and Russia sees it as an opportunity to invade Ukraine.

SATELLITE IMAGERY INDICATES RUSSIAN MILITARY ACTIVITY ON UKRAINE BORDER

JIM BANKS: Sadly, so many ways we have been here before though. Remember, history is repeating itself. When Russia invaded Crimea under Barack Obama, there were no repercussions. 

...

We have already seen these empty threats and phone calls between Putin and Joe Biden. Remember when the Russian hackers struck the colonial pipeline, it wreaked havoc in America. Joe Biden didn’t do anything about it. And Putin is seeing this as an opportunity for them to strike again and to accomplish many of their goals. They know that Joe Biden is projecting weakness on the world stage. Maybe worse than we have ever seen it before, an opportunity for them to strike and no repercussions.

WATCH FULL VIDEO BELOW:

Critics tell Biden Ukraine could be worse than Afghanistan Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.