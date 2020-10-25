Jewish leaders pen open letter in support of President Trump ahead of election

A group of 13 prominent Orthodox Jewish leaders released an open letter in support of President Trump over the weekend, praising his administration's unwavering "commitment to the essential importance of religious entities" as the Trump campaign makes a last-ditch effort to galvanize Jewish voters across the country.

The letter, which includes the signatures of some of the world's most senior rabbis spanning several sects of Judaism, lauded the president's leadership during the COVID-19 pandemic and his push to keep open houses of worship.

PROTESTERS ATTACK 'JEWS FOR TRUMP' VEHICLE CONVOY

“We write to express our deepest gratitude to you, Mr. President, especially in light of your recent declaration that houses of worship should be considered ‘essential,'” the letter reads.

“You have given a powerful voice to what all good people know beyond any doubt: that now, more than ever, we must turn to Almighty G-d, fortifying our faith and staying true to our values in the face of these current tribulations."

The rabbis go on to detail the "turbulence and uncertainty" that faced those of "all backgrounds, beliefs, and denominations" as a result of the pandemic, crediting the president's "caliber of leadership" for navigating the country through the unprecedented times.

“During any time of crisis people of all backgrounds beliefs and denominations look for leadership, to help them steer a course through the turbulence and uncertainty. Yet, not every era is blessed with the same caliber of leadership, as becomes evident in the extent to which a nation retains its integrity through times of upheaval," they wrote.

“It is precisely with this in mind that we feel so grateful that you, Mr. President, are indeed expressing that leadership we need so urgently, standing up for the first amendment rights which is critical to help us weather to storm of the current pandemic.

“You have exemplified that leadership with your commitment to the essential importance of religious entities. You understand Mr. President, that it is our faith in God that will lift us out of this calamity."

Quoting Psalms (84:8), the faith leaders blessed the president with the continued ability to "go from strength to strength, leading us forward toward ever greater good."

President Trump thanked the spiritual leaders for the letter on Twitter Sunday night.

HUNDREDS OF FAITH LEADERS ENDORSE BIDEN

The group has never publicly endorsed a political candidate in the past, and tends to avoid speaking out on the subject.

The letter comes as Orthodox Jewish groups clash with New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo over his renewed restrictions limiting attendance at houses of worship amid a spike in coronavirus cases in several New York neighborhoods.

During the High Holy Days, Orthodox Jewish institutions were fined $15,000 for having more than 10 people fathered inside their religious facilities for prayer.