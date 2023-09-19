JESSE WATTERS: Zelenskyy told the United Nations what it wanted to hear

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy’s address to the United Nations and what it means for the Ukraine-Russia conflict on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: So today, Ukrainian President Zelenskyy told the United Nations what it wanted to hear...

What country is disappearing underwater? And his country is getting shelled to death, and he's begging us to buy electric cars? Sounds like he's just trying to consolidate Western support for Ukraine by speaking their language and appealing to their green god. Joe Biden approves this message.

…

HUNTER BIDEN LAWSUIT AGAINST IRS A 'FRIVOLOUS SMEAR' TO DISCOURAGE MORE WHISTLEBLOWERS, ATTORNEY SAYS



So, we have to save the future of the world by saving Ukraine. That is the message. Save democracy, the environment and the children and once you say those magic words, the Clintons appear. Today, just five minutes from the United Nations, the Clinton Global Initiative announced their very own program to rebuild Ukraine . In other words, the Clintons have found their new Haiti.

…

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Diplomat Hillary doesn't want a peace summit. Why rebuild half the country when you can rebuild the whole country years later? They're calling it the Clinton Global Initiative, Ukraine Action Network and a salute to Al Sharpton, whose charities never dodge taxes.