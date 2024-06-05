JESSE WATTERS: WSJ's 'bombshell' report reveals it's even worse than it looks for Biden

Fox News host Jesse Watters reacts to The Wall Street Journal's new report about concerns surrounding President Biden's mental acuity on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

BIDEN CAMPAIGN CO-CHAIR CALLS BIDEN 'SHARP' AFTER WSJ REPORTS SOURCES SAY HE SHOWS SIGNS OF 'SLIPPING'

JESSE WATTERS: Biden is the one having trouble keeping up and behind the scenes, it's even worse than it looks. A bombshell Wall Street Journal report, 45 sources, Republican and Democrats, all people who spent hours and hours inside, behind closed doors with the president, say he's not the same person. His memory is slipping. He mumbles so much that people sitting right next to him have trouble hearing him. He relies on his note cards to make obvious points, pauses for extended periods, and sometimes closes his eyes for so long that people in the room wonder whether he tuned out.

You couldn't be there and not feel uncomfortable, is what one insider told the Journal. The president moved so slowly around his Cabinet room that sometimes it'd take 10 minutes just for a meeting to start, and when it did, Biden wouldn't even know what he was negotiating. Former Speaker Kevin McCarthy told the Journal he kept going back to old stuff and would be shocked when he'd be told: No, Mr. President, we talked about that meetings ago, we're done with that.