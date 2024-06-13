JESSE WATTERS: We've never seen the Republican Party this united under Trump

Fox News host Jesse Watters unpacks the 2024 Congressional Baseball Game and former President Trump's visit to Capitol Hill on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

JESSE WATTERS: "A swing and a miss" — those are the words a batter never wants to hear. But at last night's congressional baseball game, it's all Democrats heard.

…

Republicans roughed up Democrats 31–11. And yep, that's a baseball score. Maybe a little preview of what's coming in November. If you think about it, baseball is kind of like politics: If you keep striking out, you put the other team back at bat. All season, Democrats have been striking out with hoax after hoax. The "dictator on day one, bloodbath and revenge."

…

TRUMP LAYS OUT HIS ‘REVENGE’ STRATEGY AFTER CONVICTION MAKES HIM A FELON

Democrats just put the other team back at bat in their own home stadium — Washington, D.C. Donald Trump was back on Capitol Hill for the first time in almost four years. The former president spent the day meeting with House Republicans, senators and businessmen.

…

Donald Trump's running around D.C. trying to unite the party and the country because teamwork makes the dream work, and we've never seen the Republican Party this united under Trump.

…

Democrats are down late in the game. Your pitcher's throwing trash. You can't yank them because you have no bullpen — look at Kamala — so you just have to keep throwing trash. Here's more: The media wants you to think Trump spends every waking second plotting revenge.